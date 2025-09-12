Apple Inc. $AAPL is Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.1% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $230.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.48. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

