Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,366,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 286,753 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $525,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

Apple Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of AAPL opened at $230.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.08 and a 200-day moving average of $212.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

