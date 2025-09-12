Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,532,608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,168,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $230.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

