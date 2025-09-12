AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,561 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,561 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 92.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 4,403 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $181,271.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,629.40. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 11,375 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $468,308.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 125,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,632.36. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DRS opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.110 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

