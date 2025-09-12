AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 132.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,571,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,986,000 after buying an additional 896,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after acquiring an additional 410,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 437.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 340,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 276,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,228 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,000.46. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ACIW shares. Zacks Research lowered ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.