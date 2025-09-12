AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,717 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSA opened at $171.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a one year low of $127.86 and a one year high of $187.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average is $162.09.

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $474.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety Incorporporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

