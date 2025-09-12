AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,016 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Vipshop by 1,695.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $18.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIPS
Vipshop Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vipshop
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.