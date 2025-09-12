AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,016 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Vipshop by 1,695.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

