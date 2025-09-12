AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,026 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 93.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Powell Industries news, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $780,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,201. This represents a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $1,426,476.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 147,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,050,019.05. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,845 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POWL opened at $292.40 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $364.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.23. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $286.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.43%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

