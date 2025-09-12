Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,657 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Arrow Electronics worth $26,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 6,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ARW opened at $129.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean J. Kerins purchased 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arrow Electronics

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.