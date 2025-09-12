Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Westlake Corp. $WLK

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Westlake by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Westlake by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Westlake by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Westlake by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westlake from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Westlake from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Westlake Stock Up 5.3%

Westlake stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.03 and a beta of 0.92. Westlake Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $151.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Westlake’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.