Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) Stock Price Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 52,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 108,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Atlantic International Stock Up 10.0%

The company has a market cap of $251.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic International stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Atlantic International at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

