AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Holdings Decreased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in AutoZone by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,260.00 to $4,925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,060.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,229.38.

AutoZone Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $4,348.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,976.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3,767.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,898.57 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

