AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after acquiring an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 349,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,870,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of AZO stock opened at $4,348.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,976.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3,767.21. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,898.57 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,229.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.