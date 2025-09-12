Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Avidity Biosciences worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RNA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $465,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,372.80. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven George Hughes sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $102,451.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,428.80. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,410 shares of company stock worth $24,842,402 in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.