Avnet, Inc. $AVT Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 43.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $49.00.

AVT opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

