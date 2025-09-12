Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI Stock Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1,239.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,333 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $24,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,027,000 after acquiring an additional 129,945 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 398,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,831,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,448,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 291,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 257,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Up 2.0%

BMI stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $256.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.72.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMI. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

