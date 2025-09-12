Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in ARM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 163.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the first quarter worth about $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARM. Seaport Res Ptn raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

ARM Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ARM opened at $154.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average is $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a PE ratio of 234.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 4.17. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $182.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

