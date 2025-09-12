Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7,244.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.0%
Shares of XSMO opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
