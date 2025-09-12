Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7,244.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of XSMO opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.