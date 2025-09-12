Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,941,273 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,305 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria worth $149,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

