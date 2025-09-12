Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,226,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 191,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Banco Santander worth $115,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 271.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 77.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 183,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 20.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.4%

SAN opened at $10.09 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.30%.The business had revenue of $17.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.