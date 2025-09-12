BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BG Medicine Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. BG Medicine shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
BG Medicine Stock Down 100.0%
BG Medicine Company Profile
BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.
