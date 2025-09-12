Bioventus Inc. $BVS Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 190.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Bioventus worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 3,228.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 23,761.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVS stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

