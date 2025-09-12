Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.14 and traded as high as $14.21. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 22,785 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
