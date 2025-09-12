Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.14 and traded as high as $14.21. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 22,785 shares traded.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 53,794 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

