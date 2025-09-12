Brokerages Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Target Price at $534.71

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $534.7143.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Shares of AMP opened at $500.85 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

