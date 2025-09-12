Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) PT at $167.12

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.1154.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total value of $206,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,474.06. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,822.65. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $4,778,597. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $1,625,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 653,581 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA opened at $169.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $180.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

