Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Price Target at $91.63

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.6316.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $65.82 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

