Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $74.36

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.3636.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,157,592. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $11,001,264.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. The trade was a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,788 shares of company stock worth $18,279,081. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $276,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 376,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,066 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 40.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. Ventas has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

