Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Update

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,100 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the August 15th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ SMRI opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $462.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.76. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

