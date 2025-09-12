Canaan (LON:CAN) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Canaan Inc (LON:CAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 243.90 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 242.50 ($3.29). 243,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,673,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.20 ($3.29).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Canaan from GBX 270 to GBX 300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 300.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAN
Canaan Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Canaan
In related news, insider Anna Marsh acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 per share, with a total value of £37,200. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Canaan Company Profile
Starting its life as a French subscription-TV channel 40 years ago, CANAL+ today is a global media and entertainment company with a brand recognised worldwide amongst the Top 50 Most Valuable French Brands, globally (source: Kantar Brandz, 2023). It generates revenues in 195 countries and operates directly in 52 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the United States, with a total of approximately 9,000 employees worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canaan
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.