CanAlaska Uranium (CVE:CVV) Trading Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 343,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 454,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.04.

