Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $271.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.84.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $864.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.