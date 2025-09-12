Castle Biosciences, Inc. $CSTL Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15,811.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 835.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,865.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 9.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of $659.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.