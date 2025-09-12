CDW Corporation $CDW Stake Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $142,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 107,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $165.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $230.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.28.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

