Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,521,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 379,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,801,000 after purchasing an additional 67,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $494,274.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $94.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

