Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 102.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.65. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,034.48. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 104.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 412.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chewy by 34.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.