CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Holdings Decreased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS opened at $71.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

