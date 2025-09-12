Colombia Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:CERX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Colombia Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Colombia Energy Resources Trading Down 100.0%
Colombia Energy Resources Company Profile
Colombia Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of coal mines in the Republic of Columbia. The company holds 10 coal mining concession contracts to exploit coal deposits in 10,455 hectares in the Boyacà and Santander districts of the Republic of Colombia. It also has an option to purchase a coal mining concession contract with 1,550 hectares in the Boyacà district.
