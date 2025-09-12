CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Position Boosted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,388,000 after purchasing an additional 117,199 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,223,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 560,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,850,000 after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 529,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $180.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52 and a beta of 0.74. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $200.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $281.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 7.70%.CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26% on a year-over-year basis. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Insider Activity

In other CommVault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $122,744.10. Following the sale, the director owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,979.74. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 11,320 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $2,013,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 458,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,510,336.63. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,573 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

