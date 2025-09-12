Comparing Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) & Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) and Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Shoe Carnival pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Christian Dior S.E. pays an annual dividend of $3.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Shoe Carnival pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shoe Carnival and Christian Dior S.E.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoe Carnival $1.20 billion 0.54 $73.77 million $2.27 10.47 Christian Dior S.E. $91.64 billion N/A $5.64 billion N/A N/A

Christian Dior S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Shoe Carnival.

Volatility & Risk

Shoe Carnival has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Christian Dior S.E. has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Shoe Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Shoe Carnival shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shoe Carnival and Christian Dior S.E., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoe Carnival 1 1 0 0 1.50 Christian Dior S.E. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Shoe Carnival and Christian Dior S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoe Carnival 5.41% 9.65% 5.53% Christian Dior S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shoe Carnival beats Christian Dior S.E. on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Christian Dior S.E.

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and Officine Universelle Buly 1803 brand names; and watches and jewelry under the Tiffany, Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred, and Repossi brands. In addition, the company operates retail stores under the DFS Galleria, Sephora, and Le Bon Marché names; publishes Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui en France, a daily newspaper; builds yachts; and operates hotel and the Cova pastry shop brand. Further, it is involved in real estate activities. The company sells its products through store network, including e-commerce websites; and agents and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Christian Dior SE (ENXTPA:CDI) operates as a subsidiary of Financière Agache Société Anonyme.

