Comparing Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) & Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Volkswagen and Renault are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and Renault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 2.57% 4.21% 1.31% Renault N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renault has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 0 5 1 1 2.43 Renault 1 1 0 1 2.33

Dividends

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Volkswagen and Renault, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volkswagen pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Renault pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Volkswagen pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volkswagen and Renault”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $351.35 billion 0.17 $12.28 billion $1.81 6.76 Renault $60.85 billion 0.20 $150.41 million N/A N/A

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Renault.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Renault on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volkswagen



Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealership and customer financing, leasing, direct banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. It sells its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, koda, SEAT/CUPRA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati, Porsche, Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, Navistar commercial vehicles, and Bugatti brands. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

About Renault



Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments. Its Automotive segment produces, sells, and distributes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and invests in automotive-sector associates and joint ventures primarily in Nissan. The company's Sale Financing segment offers sale financing, leasing, maintenance, and services contract under the Mobilize Financial Services brand. Its Mobility Services segment provides mobility and energy solutions for electric vehicle users under the Mobilize brand. In addition, it is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Alpine, and Mobilize brands. Further, the company offers used vehicles and spare parts; and engages in business-to-business powertrain activities, and research and advanced engineering activities. Renault SA was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

