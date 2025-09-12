Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,748,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,851,000 after acquiring an additional 76,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.40. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -170.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.36.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

