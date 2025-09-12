Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 11,630.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,373,124.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,694.99. This trade represents a 82.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $393,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,555.66. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,215 shares of company stock worth $15,572,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

