Critical Contrast: McEwen (NYSE:MUX) & MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL)

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) and MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for McEwen and MAC Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get McEwen alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen 0 0 4 1 3.20 MAC Copper 0 4 0 0 2.00

McEwen currently has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.41%. MAC Copper has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.48%. Given McEwen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe McEwen is more favorable than MAC Copper.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

McEwen has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAC Copper has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares McEwen and MAC Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen -8.05% -2.76% -1.94% MAC Copper N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of McEwen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of MAC Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of McEwen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of MAC Copper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McEwen and MAC Copper”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen $168.17 million 4.44 -$43.69 million ($0.25) -55.24 MAC Copper $340.74 million 2.95 -$81.69 million N/A N/A

McEwen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MAC Copper.

Summary

McEwen beats MAC Copper on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MAC Copper

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.