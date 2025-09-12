Crocs, Inc. $CROX Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2,839.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, EVP Susan L. Healy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,971.68. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,261 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,086.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. This represents a 26.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $151.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

