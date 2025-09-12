Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 24,963 Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. $CCU

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 67.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 13.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 26.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compania Cervecerias Unidas presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

