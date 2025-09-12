CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $435.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.1071.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 price target (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $471.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -139.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $417.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.84. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $266.64 and a 1 year high of $480.59.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

