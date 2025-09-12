Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) Trading 1.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.14 and last traded at $99.02. Approximately 433,325 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 360,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.52.

Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.15.

About Defiance Quantum ETF

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is issued by Defiance.

