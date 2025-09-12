Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT) Short Interest Up 309.7% in August

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 207,300 shares, a growth of 309.7% from the August 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 3.52% of Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:SPYT opened at $18.24 on Friday. Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 million and a P/E ratio of 24.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

About Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF

The Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (SPYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds seeking to provide current income through option premiums from daily S&P 500 call spreads. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek exposure to the indexs performance.

