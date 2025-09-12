Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,446 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFSI. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $41.19 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $803.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.