Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMUU) Stock Price Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMUU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.84 and last traded at $38.11. Approximately 272,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 140,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.
Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 5.0%
The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.
Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1034 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares ETF (AMUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of AMD stock. AMUU was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by Direxion.
